Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFR. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 86.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

