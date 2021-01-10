CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives $58.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several research firms have commented on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,707,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVAC traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. 656,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,175. CureVac has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $151.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.84.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. As a group, analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

