CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) Shares Gap Up to $1,472.00

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,472.00, but opened at $1,542.00. CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) shares last traded at $1,483.82, with a volume of 123,606 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,427.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,231.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

