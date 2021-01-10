Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 124200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$7.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

About Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. It provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

