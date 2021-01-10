Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.64. 159,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 86,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

CELP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 million, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

