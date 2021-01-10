DAOstack Price Tops $0.0947 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for about $0.0947 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $173,720.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,437.19 or 1.00099074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013527 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044628 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

