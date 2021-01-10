Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $46.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

DAR opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 222.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

