Databroker (DTX) Hits Market Cap of $1.93 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $72.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Databroker has traded up 78.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00036483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00327813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.39 or 0.03883299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

