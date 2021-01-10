Datawallet (DXT) Price Down 47.7% Over Last Week

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $170,527.25 and approximately $38.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datawallet has traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.94 or 0.04219394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00301893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00032332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

