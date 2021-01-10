DeFiner Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $621,549.80 and approximately $410,413.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00110743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.35 or 0.00639339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00235006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,297.08 or 0.90108219 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,199,953 tokens. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiner

DeFiner can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.