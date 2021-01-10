Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €122.91 ($144.60).

DHER stock opened at €135.55 ($159.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of €112.04 and a 200-day moving average of €100.54. Delivery Hero SE has a fifty-two week low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

