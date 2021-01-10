Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Sells $1,134,831.05 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,134,831.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,987,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

