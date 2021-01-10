Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

DENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $928.46 million, a P/E ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

