DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY opened at $58.18 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -252.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.