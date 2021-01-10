Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $84.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.21.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:ADS opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.