Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSREY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SSREY stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.66.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

