Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Daimler stock opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

