DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to report $32.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.85 million and the highest is $32.98 million. DHI Group posted sales of $37.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $136.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.52 million to $136.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.09 million, with estimates ranging from $138.15 million to $140.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

DHX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 116,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,084. The company has a market cap of $118.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.13.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

