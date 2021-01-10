DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DHT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $844.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of DHT by 55.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DHT by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in DHT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 31,666 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 211,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $53,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

