Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DMRC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of DMRC opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Digimarc has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%. The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 50,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $1,653,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,700.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,325 shares of company stock worth $9,152,153 over the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 52.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 36.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 8.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

