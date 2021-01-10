Digitex City (DGTX) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.40 or 0.04303532 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00034322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00309014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.