Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 356,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

Shares of DFS opened at $97.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

