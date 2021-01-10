Diversified Trust Co Buys 522 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 164,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.42.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

