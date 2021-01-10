Diversified Trust Co Has $746,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

