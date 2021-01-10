Diversified Trust Co Has $940,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Masimo were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 24.2% in the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 251.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $11,899,328.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at $51,784,422.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,205 shares of company stock worth $49,404,041. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Masimo stock opened at $283.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.19.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

