Diversified Trust Co Purchases 220 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $168.11 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

