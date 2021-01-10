Diversified Trust Co Sells 83 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $218,549,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 133.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,907.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,281.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,105.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,844.70. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,289.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.