Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of F opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

