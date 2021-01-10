Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $451.93 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.26 or 0.00447036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 54.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,887,184,033 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

