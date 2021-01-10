Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report sales of $8.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $7.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $33.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.82 billion to $33.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $33.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $35.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 23.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dollar General by 9.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.81. 1,859,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.