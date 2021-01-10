Dollars Market Cap Achieves $4.83 Million (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Dollars token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dollars has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $200,706.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dollars has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00110828 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00259523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00062792 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,219.38 or 0.84806114 BTC.

Dollars Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 4,936,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,832,695 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com.

Dollars Token Trading

Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

