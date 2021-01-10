Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $445.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $419.93.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock opened at $388.83 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $477,000. Emerson Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 40,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.