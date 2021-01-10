Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.93. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,666,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,355.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,873 shares of company stock worth $16,786,345 in the last three months. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 47,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after acquiring an additional 320,176 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 8.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,200,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 98,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Domo by 1,952.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 929,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 712.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 475,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

