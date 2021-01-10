Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPG. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $734.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $15.62.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $54.71 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

