DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (LON:DWF) Shares Gap Down to $84.00

DWF Group plc (DWF.L) (LON:DWF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.00, but opened at $81.16. DWF Group plc (DWF.L) shares last traded at $81.26, with a volume of 396,348 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.37. The firm has a market cap of £267.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from DWF Group plc (DWF.L)’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. DWF Group plc (DWF.L)’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

DWF Group plc (DWF.L) Company Profile (LON:DWF)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

