DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DXC. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in DXC Technology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $2,135,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $667,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DXC Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 467,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

