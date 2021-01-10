Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $73,123.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001457 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,663.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,294.03 or 0.03262536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.49 or 0.00439917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.81 or 0.01476953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00394801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00021597 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00199070 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,243,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

