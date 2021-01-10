e-Gulden One Day Trading Volume Reaches $499.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $499.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00448881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 64.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000205 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,971,953 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,642 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

