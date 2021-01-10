E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $11.15 on Thursday. E.On has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

