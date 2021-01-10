Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.30.

EXP stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $113.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $1,308,793.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $4,808,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 483.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $2,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

