Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EXP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $113.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $722,842.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $1,308,793.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

