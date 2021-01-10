Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 374,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

