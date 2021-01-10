Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.93

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 6411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDNMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64.

About Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

