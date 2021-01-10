Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Editas Medicine from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $90.58 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

