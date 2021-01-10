Electra (ECA) Price Down 40.3% This Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Electra has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a market cap of $241,454.34 and $2,297.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,600,929,222 coins and its circulating supply is 28,733,772,669 coins. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.