Electricité de France’s (ECIFY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECIFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Electricité de France from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.06.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

