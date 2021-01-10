Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.13 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $72.13 million and $1.65 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,225,127,075 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

