Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELMUF. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ELMUF opened at $53.60 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

