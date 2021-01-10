ELM Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

