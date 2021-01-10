ELM Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 580,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,010,000 after purchasing an additional 54,282 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

